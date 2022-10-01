Kevin Owens and former champion make surprise appearance on WWE SmackDown to help Drew McIntyre 

Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano made a surprise appearance on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown to help Drew McIntyre fend off The Alpha Academy and Austin Theory.

The Scottish Warrior confronted Theory backstage during the show, and a match was set up between them on the Blue brand this week.

Drew McIntyre hit Theory with multiple vicious chops at the start. He then threw the latter across the ring after lifting him into a vertical suplex.

As he was preparing to hit the Claymore, Chad Gable climbed up the apron to distract him. The former WWE Champion then tossed him over the top rope into the ring.

Otis, who was at ringside, pulled Drew McIntyre's leg to the floor, forcing the referee to call off the match. Alpha Academy and Austin Theory began attacking Drew in a 3-on-1 assault. Just then, WWE RAW star Johnny Gargano came out to make the save.

The odds were stacked against him as well, as he was outnumbered. Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens then came out to even the odds. They managed to take Otis, Gable, and Theory out to stand tall.

