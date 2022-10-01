Solo Sikoa and Bloodline's newest member get significant win in WWE tag team debut

In their first match together, Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa defeated Madcap Moss and Ricochet on the latest episode of SmackDown.

On last week's episode of the blue brand, Madcap Moss and Ricochet confronted Sami Zayn backstage, accusing the former Intercontinental Champion of being obnoxious and arrogant. In response, Sami Zayn said that they were dealing with the entire Bloodline before Solo Sikoa ambushed both men.

This week's episode kicked off with a tag team match involving all four men. The match started with Zayn and Ricochet in the ring, with the latter gaining control quickly before tagging in Madcap Moss. Zayn regained control of the match when he tripped Moss before tagging in Solo Sikoa.

Solo Sikoa maintained control over Ricochet. He hit the latter with the Samoan Drop and went for the cover but couldn't get the pinfall.

Ricochet hit a drop kick on Sikoa from the second rope before both men tagged in their respective partners. Moss aggressively attacked both men, resulting in Sikoa trying to bring a steel chair into the ring but was stopped by Ricochet.

This distraction allowed Sami Zayn to hit the Bluethunder Bomb on Moss. The Canadian star then went for the crossbody but was caught by Madcap Moss. He hit a jackhammer and went for the pinfall but was stopped by Ricochet.

During the closing moments of the match, Ricochet went for a suicide dive but was hit with a steel chair by Sikoa as the referee was distracted.

Sikoa then made a blind tag before hitting the Spinning Solo on Madcap Moss for the win. After the match, Sikoa and Zayn laid out Madcap Moss.

