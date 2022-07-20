WWE legend says he met a 3-year-old Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Pro Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell (fka Zeb Colter) recently revealed how he first met The Rock.

Mantell has been working in the wrestling business for over four decades now. During his stint in the industry, he met many young wrestlers who would go on to become great stars.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager revealed that he came across a very young Dwayne Johnson in the mid-1970s when his father, Rocky Johnson, was an active competitor.

"He used to live down the hallway from me in this hotel that I lived in Nashville. It was like a pay by the month thing and that's what wrestlers used to do because you don't know how long you're gonna be there. You just come in and get a monthly without signing a lease. You just go month the month. So I live like in the middle and they lived, him and his dad and his mom, they lived on the end. But I saw him, he was about three years old." (From 0:27 to 1:00)

The Rock captured multiple world championships during his career and featured in some of the most memorable moments of WWE's Attitude Era.

WWE Hall of Famer on The Rock's contribution to the business

Fellow former world champion Mark Henry also worked very closely with The Great One during the start of his WWE career.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the WWE Hall of Famer praised Dwayne Johnson's incredible wrestling journey.

"I will say he is the greatest success story in the history of pro wrestling because of where he came from. He was not a favorite in football, in the locker room he was not a favorite in wrestling. People said he was 'Rocky lite' and I heard that from somebody that was a high up and I was like, 'Damn, he's not going to make it.'"

He further appreciated The Great One's rivalry with Stone Cold Steve Austin:

"And then when he changed and started doing it his way, look at him now. The match that he had with Stone Cold Steve Austin - Austin-Rock [was] masterful," said Mark Henry." (H/T Sportskeeda)

It is well documented that The Rock's WWE career did not get off to the best of starts. However, he eventually became one of the most successful stars in pro wrestling history.

Where does The Rock rank amongst the greats in WWE history? Let us know in the comments section below.

