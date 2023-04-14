Dutch Mantell names one WWE Superstar who needs to be revamped with the Draft (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell suggested that Madcap Moss needs to be revamped with the WWE draft.

Triple H recently made an appearance on SmackDown to announce that the WWE Draft is returning. The draft offers a way for WWE to shake things up as superstars move between brands.

This also results in some interesting dynamics as some WWE Superstars may undergo some major changes following the draft.

On the most recent episode of SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell suggested that Madcap Moss should be moved from SmackDown to RAW during the draft because he needs a change.

"I'll tell you one guy, I would move from SmackDown to RAW just to see what he could do would be Madcap Moss. Cause he needs a change. Why they put Emma with him? I don't, I don't have any idea other than they're realtime boyfriend girlfriend. Right. But they've done nothing with them at all." [5:07 - 5:26]

Dutch Mantell also spoke about Baron Corbin, who has been on a bit of a losing streak since returning to WWE. The WWE veteran suggested that Corbin needs a whole new character change since his current gimmick is worn out.

"And Corbin, what are they gonna do with him? He needs a whole character change. I think he's wore out that Baron Corbin deal and I think he just needs to have an epiphany and to go off. And then, but before he comes back, anybody they need to do these little vignettes on him. By the time they get back, the people may be ready for 'em." [5:39 - 6:10]

Dutch Mantell suggested a way that WWE could improve the Draft

Although the WWE Draft provides a way for the company to shake things up, fans have been critical of it. RAW and SmackDown Superstars show up on each other's shows almost every week, making the whole concept a draft moot.

During the same episode, Dutch Mantell suggested that WWE crowdsource the Draft and leave it to the WWE audience.

"I don't know why they don't crowdsource it. Why don't they just put it out to the crowd and tell we are gonna switch three people and say, and in every draft you got protected people that they can't move regardless. And then, See what they would do with it." [4:49 - 5:06]

As of writing this article, an official date for the WWE Draft is yet to be disclosed. However, it shouldn't be too far away.

Do you think Madcap Moss should be revamped in the WWE Draft? Sound off in the comments section.

