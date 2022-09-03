"I never had high hopes for them" – WWE veteran comments on tag team after they destroy The New Day (Exclusive)

The Viking Raiders asserted their dominance in a unique fashion this week on WWE SmackDown by taking down The New Day once again.

The Raiders met New Day in a Viking Rules match this week. Several instruments of destruction surrounded the ring, with Ivar and Erik making full use of them. In the final stages of the match, the duo slammed Kofi Kingston through two stacked tables at ringside to pick up the win.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell heaped praise on both tag teams, the Viking Raiders in particular. He mentioned that he wasn't too fond of the duo but they were slightly winning him over. He also applauded the entire setup, with its props and foreign objects bringing an extra dimension to the matchup.

"I loved the double table spot. All these guys worked hard, they worked well together. The first time I saw the Viking Raiders, I never had high hopes for them. But they never turned them loose, let them do what they can do. They were in there with New Day who can make anybody look good." He continued, "They really made them look like killers. I liked the way they dressed the ring up, they made a production of it and I think the crowd appreciated it. Good performance by everybody." (From 38:38 - 39:22)

The WWE Universe also reacted to the matchup between the New Day and Viking Raiders

Throughout the matchup, the WWE Universe poured in their thoughts on social media. Fans talked about the cinematic aspects of the matchup and some of the spots that left them bewildered.

With this win, the Viking Raiders can finally put this rivalry with The New Day behind them and march on their way to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

