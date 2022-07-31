"People won’t be scared to pitch" – Former WWE manager on the difference Triple H will make

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about the biggest changes that could happen in WWE with Triple H as the head of creative.

On July 23, Vince McMahon announced that he was retiring from WWE after serving as the company's chief for years. The promotion issued an official statement announcing that Triple H was reinstated as the EVP of Talent Relations. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful also confirmed that Hunter would lead the creative team.

On the latest episode of the Tru Heel Heat podcast, Mantell said he was glad to see The Game heading creative services. The wrestling veteran mentioned that The Game would be more receptive to new ideas and would assign roles within the creative team to people with actual experience.

Here's what Mantell had to say:

"This is the way the business used to work. When a territory went down, you'd chage the booker. Any business works like that. I think by putting him back in there, a lot of things are gonna change for the better," he said. "I think Triple H would bring a new dynamic to the table. I think people won't be so scared to pitch an idea to him. I think he'll make a big, big difference. And I do like that he's gonna put actual people with wrestling experience on creative." (From 14:35 -15:44)

Triple H garnered huge praise after SummerSlam 2022

The WWE Universe credited The Cerebral Assassin for his fantastic work with SummerSlam this year.

The show was marked by several stellar matches, including Logan Paul's singles debut for the company. The night also witnessed some huge returns from Bayley, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, and Edge. The event closed out with a chaotic main event that saw Reigns emerging as the Last Man Standing.

Fans took to Twitter to praise The Game for putting the show together.

