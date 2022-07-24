"He sounds tough, like Stone Cold"- Dutch Mantell praises rookie WWE Superstar (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell heaped praise on Pat McAfee, stating that the latter is believable on the mic like Stone Cold Steve Austin.

McAfee is currently embroiled in a feud with Happy Corbin on SmackDown. Corbin attacked the former NFL punter from behind on the blue brand this week. Pat was able to fend off the attack after which he delivered a promo in the ring, calling Corbin a "b***h" to end the segment.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell highlighted that McAfee is over with the fans. The wrestling veteran added that the SmackDown commentator is good at cutting promos:

"He's over, they like him. They try to beat him up and he keeps coming back. He does a good promo, you believe that guy. When you see a wrestling interview, if he can make you feel what he's feeling and he sounds tough, like Stone Cold [Steve Austin] or some of those guys, you ride with them. They're taking you with them to the ring, and that's what you want, and I think Liv [Morgan] can do that, McAfee can do that, and a few of those guys can do it and that's what you're looking for," said Mantell. (from 38:08 to 38:47)

Check out the latest edition of Smack Talk to know Dutch Mantell's thoughts on various topics, including Vince McMahon's retirement:

Pat McAfee will face Happy Corbin at WWE SummerSlam

Happy Corbin and Pat McAfee have been feuding in WWE over the last few weeks. The feud began when the former NFL punter poked fun at Corbin after the latter's loss to Madcap Moss in a Last Laugh Match.

The former NXT Superstar then attacked McAfee after Money In The Bank, laying him out with a Deep Six.

The duo will get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle at the Biggest Party of The Summer. Pat McAfee last competed in a WWE ring at WrestleMania 38 where he pulled off double duty against Vince McMahon and Austin Theory.

Who do you think will come out on top in the feud between Pat McAfee and Happy Corbin? Sound off in the comments and let us know!

Exclusive: Stone Cold Steve Austin named 2 stars he believes will go into the Hall of Fame here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far