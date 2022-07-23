Pat McAfee attacked by WWE Superstar on SmackDown

Former United States Champion Happy Corbin attacked Pat McAfee during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown before their SummerSlam match at the end of the month.

At the end of this year's Money in the Bank, it was announced that Corbin attacked McAfee after the show went off-air. The heated rivalry between the commentator and the former United States Champion started when Corbin took a dig at McAfee. The former NFL star then retaliated with shots of his own during a previous episode of SmackDown.

During the latest episode of the blue brand, the former King of the Ring winner was able to get his hands on his rival. Their interaction led to a backstage brawl before McAfee came out to the ring and insulted his opponent.

After a backstage segment between Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey, the show cut back to Michael Cole and Pat McAfee in commentary. The two were talking about SummerSlam when Corbin suddenly appeared and unleashed on the former footballer.

When the commentator regained his strength, he chased down the superstar until they reached backstage. The two continued to trade shots before they were separated by WWE officials.

After the altercation, the commentator went to the ring and sent a message to his rival. He stated that during the event, he wouldn't be able to attack from behind and couldn't make any excuses. McAfee then called Corbin a "b***h" to end his segment.

