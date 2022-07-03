Pat McAfee attacked by WWE SmackDown star after Money in the Bank goes off the air

WWE SmackDown star Happy Corbin attacked Pat McAfee after Money in the Bank went off the air.

Corbin and McAfee have been feuding over the last few weeks in WWE, which began when the SmackDown commentator laughed at Corbin after the Happy superstar lost the Last Laugh Match to Madcap Moss. McAfee challenged Corbin to a match at SummerSlam, which the former US Champion hasn't yet accepted.

After Money in the Bank went off the air, Corbin attacked McAfee. He landed the Deep Six on the SmackDown commentator in front of the commentary desk.

Following his attack on McAfee, Corbin celebrated in the ring with the men's MITB winner, Theory.

What matches could take place at WWE SummerSlam?

So far, only one match has been confirmed for this month's SummerSlam premium live event.

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match. WWE disclosed that this would be the last time the two face each other.

Logan Paul recently signed a full-time contract with WWE and challenged The Miz to a match at SummerSlam. The former world champion will respond to Paul's challenge on the next edition of RAW.

