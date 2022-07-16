Pat McAfee hints at WWE's future after referencing TV-14 rating on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown color commentator Pat McAfee referenced RAW's reported move to a TV-14 rating on the latest episode of the show.

McAfee opened the blue brand's show this week, where he cut a promo to take a shot against his SummerSlam opponent Happy Corbin. However, one particular moment referenced the impending future of the company. The line caught the attention of the WWE Universe as it was about the TV-14 rating.

It was recently reported by Andrew Zarain of F4W Online that going forward, Monday Night RAW will lose its PG rating and pick up a TV-14 rating. Zarain would further report that there is hesitancy backstage regarding a full move.

On SmackDown, Pat McAfee was taking shots at his SummerSlam opponent Happy Corbin. He called him d***ebag Corbin", a non-PG insult. In a quick moment, McAfee said, "This ain't TV-14 yet," seemingly confirming the backstage news regarding a shift in ratings.

You can watch the small clip below:

It could also be a potential hint that SmackDown could take the same route as RAW in the near future. However, fans will have to wait and see whether RAW is definitively a TV-14 show - something that isn't confirmed just yet.

Would you like to see WWE make a complete shift away from PG programming? Let us know in the comments section below.

Alberto Del Rio wished Paige well following her departure from WWE. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far