"Really good" – Former WWE manager details why Ronda Rousey is having a great run as SmackDown Women's Champion (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes Ronda Rousey is putting on some great matches on WWE TV as the SmackDown Women's Champion.

This week, Ronda was out to cut a promo on the number one contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship, Natalya. However, she was interrupted and challenged by Shotzi.

Never shying away from a fight, the champion accepted the challenge. The match went on for several minutes as the two women duked it out. Finally, Rousey caught her opponent in The Armbar, bringing the bout to a close.

Speaking on this week's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell detailed that if a stronger performer allows their opponents to get in some offense during the match, it makes the bout more meaningful.

The wrestling veteran commended Ronda Rousey for making younger talents like Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi seem like formidable threats in their bouts.

Here's what Mantell had to say:

"This is a thing I learned early. If a guy was like a big star, if you put the guy you're wrestling with over a little bit and you beat him then you kind of beat somebody instead of just going out there and beating the hell out of them for two minutes and pinning them. That doesn't do anybody any good. So if you make them look like they have a chance and Ronda has done that well. She's done that well with Rodriguez and tonight. It was a good match. Really good." (From 19:40 - 20:15)

Natalya attacked Ronda Rousey after the match

There was no time for The Rowdy One to celebrate her win as Natalya ambushed the champion after the encounter.

The B.O.A.T. caught the champion in the Sharpshooter and refused to let go as Ronda screamed in pain. Several WWE officials had to come in and separate the two women.

Later, the Queen of Harts took to Twitter to send a strong message to Ronda Rousey.

"Respect. If I can’t train it into you, I’ll beat it into you."

With Money in the Bank just three weeks away, it will be interesting to see how this rivalry between the two women heats up as we head into the summer.

