WWE SmackDown Results: Huge title change, Roman Reigns' next opponent confirmed - Winners, recap, grades & highlights (June 10, 2022)

SmackDown kicked off with Drew McIntyre heading to the ring for the opening match against Sheamus. Butch tried to attack the Scottish Warrior backstage but was shoved back, and the match kicked off shortly after.

WWE SmackDown Results (June 10, 2022): Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus - Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

On the opening match of SmackDown, Drew started strong and tossed Sheamus into the corner before hitting a Michinoku Driver for a near fall. The Irishman took chops to the chest before Butch ran a distraction, letting Sheamus hit a White Noise on the ring apron.

After a break on SmackDown, Drew got back in control and lifted Sheamus on his back, but the latter reversed the move and hit a Future Shock DDT. Drew hit a White Noise from the ropes before trying for the Claymore, but Sheamus hit a running knee instead.

WWE @WWE



@WWESheamus #SmackDown That is a big man flying through the air That is a big man flying through the air 😳@WWESheamus #SmackDown https://t.co/UCmqCTEO4L

Sheamus sent Drew outside the ring before hitting an elbow drop from the ropes to the floor. Drew was sent over the barricades, and Sheamus tried to attack him with a steel chair, but the match continued as Drew tossed the weapon away, and the two ended up rolling over the announce desk.

Butch tried to interfere but was taken out before the brawl continued, and Drew and Sheamus headed into the crowd. Officials came out to stop the two as the match was called off due to disqualification. Sheamus retreated into the stands as Drew was still at ringside when SmackDown headed for another break.

Result: Double disqualification

Grade: B

Lacey Evans was backstage on SmackDown and said she was looking forward to competing in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Lacey Evans vs. Xia Li - Women's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match on SmackDown

Evans took Li down early on, but the latter came back with a hip toss and got a near fall before hitting a knee strike in the corner. Lacey was caught in a submission move, but she managed to get out of it and hit a snap mare.

Evans hit a big uppercut before getting a senton in the corner for a near fall of her own. Xia charged at Evans in the ring but ran into the Women's Right, allowing Lacey to pick up the win.

Result: Lacey Evans def. Xia Li

Grade: C

Drew McIntyre was backstage on SmackDown with Adam Pierce and demanded that to be added to the Money in the Bank Ladder match.

WWE @WWE



feels like he should be going to #SmackDown "Put me in the match." @DMcIntyreWWE feels like he should be going to #MITB "Put me in the match."@DMcIntyreWWE feels like he should be going to #MITB. #SmackDown https://t.co/3mUI6IfAHl

Sheamus walked into Pierce's office and demanded that he be added to the upcoming ladder match as well. Adam told him the same thing he told Drew - there were many factors he had to consider before making the call.

Ronda Rousey was out in the ring next. She verbally berated Natalya before Shotzi came out and demanded a match for the SmackDown Women's Title. The champ accepted the match and it was made official during the break.

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Shotzi - SmackDown Women's Title Match

Ronda got a Judo Throw right away before Shotzi got in control and got some strikes in. The champ took her down but took a hook to the face before getting a snap suplex to slow her down.

Shotzi locked in a submission hold in the corner, but the referee broke it up. She kicked Ronda from the apron and hit a DDT to the floor before tossing the champ back in the ring for a near fall.

Shotzi failed to get the pinfall but managed to kick Ronda in the head, taking her out. The former locked in another submission hold before getting a vertical suplex.

Ronda caught Shotzi with a counter and grabbed her leg before getting a big slam. Rousey hit a sequence of Judo Throws before locking in the armbar and making Shotzi tap out.

Result: Ronda Rousey def. Shotzi to retain the SmackDown Women's Title

WWE @WWE



@NatbyNature #SmackDown Is this a sign of things to come? Is this a sign of things to come?@NatbyNature #SmackDown https://t.co/en82ck6JyC

Natalya attacked Rousey after the SmackDown Women's Title match and locked in the Sharpshooter, refusing to let go.

Grade: B

Riddle was backstage on SmackDown and said he was still looking for Payback. He mentioned the word juice, making fans wonder if it was an xQc reference. Highly unlikely, but Riddle has been known to make pop-culture references.

WWE @WWE



A win tonight and he'll be one step closer. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion @SuperKingofBros A win tonight and he'll be one step closer. #SmackDown Undisputed WWE Universal Champion @SuperKingofBros?A win tonight and he'll be one step closer. #SmackDown https://t.co/gymA3MjHz6

Ricochet (c) vs. Gunther - Intercontinental Championship match on SmackDown

WWE @WWE #SmackDown Not the place you want to be in if you're @KingRicochet Not the place you want to be in if you're @KingRicochet. #SmackDown https://t.co/hk8xUqRKU3

Ricochet got some big moves early but was taken down by Gunther, who sent him into the corner for a submission move. The former got out of the hold and rolled out of the ring as we headed for a break.

Back on SmackDown, Ricochet countered a big move and got a near fall with a Sunset Bomb. He tried to hit a springboard crossbody, but Gunther just swatted him out of the air.

Ludwig Kaiser intervened but took a kick to the face for his troubles. Back in the match, Ricochet hit a big springboard moonsault and tried for the 630 splash, but Gunther kicked him across the ring before winning with a massive powerbomb.

Result: Gunther def. Ricochet to become the new Intercontinental Champion on SmackDown

WWE @WWE



is the new Intercontinental Champion! The reign of The Ring General is upon us. @Gunther_AUT is the new Intercontinental Champion! #SmackDown The reign of The Ring General is upon us.@Gunther_AUT is the new Intercontinental Champion! #SmackDown https://t.co/rQbxzyFjjY

Grade: B

Paul Heyman told Sami Zayn that if he beat Riddle tonight in the SmackDown main event, he would be allowed to join The Bloodline. Heyman then warned The Great Liberator that if he lost the match, there would be a big price to pay.

We learned from Pat McAfee that if Riddle loses, he will be barred from SmackDown, whatever that means. However, if The Original Bro won tonight, he would earn a title shot against Roman Reigns.

Sami Zayn vs. Riddle on SmackDown

Riddle started strong and got an armbar early on before driving him into the apron. Sami took an improvised powerbomb and a senton before escaping the ring.

Riddle followed him out but took a forearm before Zayn shoved his head on the announce desk. Riddle then went for the Floating Bro but was dropped from the top rope and into the barricade as we headed for a break.

On SmackDown, Sami was in control and got a near fall off a suplex and sent Riddle into the ring post outside. Sami was going for a count-out victory, but Riddle managed to beat the count.

Sami tried for a top rope move but was met with a knee strike. He took Riddle down with a draping DDT and taunted him by mocking Randy Orton. The Bro was furious and kicked him outside the ring before hitting a dive.

Sami got a near fall off the Blue Thunder Bomb and attempted the Helluva Kick, but Riddle rushed him with an RKO before picking up the win!

Result: Riddle def. Sami Zayn

After the match, The Usos attacked Riddle and took him down. The latter came back with a Kendo Stick and wiped Jimmy and Jey out, making them retreat backstage as SmackDown went off the air.

Grade: B

Episode rating: B+

We got a new Intercontinental Champion tonight on SmackDown while Ronda Rousey took a beating from Natalya. Riddle and Sami put on a high-stakes match in the main event, while we got two Money in the Bank qualifier matches.

