"There's more to that story" – Wrestling legend shares honest opinion on Sasha Banks being released by WWE (Exclusive)

Sasha Banks is a six-time Women's Champion in WWE!
Prityush Haldar
Prityush Haldar
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jun 18, 2022 03:39 PM IST

Former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Sasha Banks' unceremonious release from the company.

Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE before their six-pack challenge match on the May 16 episode of RAW. On June 15, Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. broke the news that WWE had released The Boss. While the company hasn't confirmed the report, several outlets have since confirmed the news of Sasha's release.

Speaking on Smack Talk this week, Mantell said WWE would miss her presence in the long run. He suggested we haven't heard the full story, and there could be more to this issue than what's currently in public knowledge. The veteran felt Banks was unhappy and did the right thing by moving out:

"I don't know. I think they're gonna miss her a lot. She was over. I think there's more to that story too, that we're not hearing. Of course, there's more to the story. They just don't all of a sudden get mad and go in there to John Lauranitis, put the belt down and walk out. I don't know. But if she's not happy, I think it's the best thing for everybody, especially her to move on." (from 42:45 to 43:27)

You can watch the full video here:

youtube-cover

You can view the full SmackDown results from this week here.

Sasha Banks and Naomi won the Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 38

Boss 'n' Glow had a stellar outing at this year's WrestleMania. They outwrestled three other teams to become the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Banks and Naomi were up against Carmella & Zelina Vega, Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan, and Natalya & Shayna Baszler in a fatal four-way match. The duo didn't lose focus and stayed on the offensive. They picked up the win when they double-teamed Carmella, sending her face-first into the mat.

Also Read Article Continues below
AND NEWWWW WWE Women's Tag Team Champions! @SashaBanksWWE and @NaomiWWE left #WrestleMania Sunday with the titles in hand! FULL RESULTS: ms.spr.ly/6016wtRes https://t.co/TJaccZIk2J

It'll be interesting to see if Sasha Banks turns her attention to Hollywood or looks at other wrestling promotions to make an impact.

While using the quote from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Edited by Abhinav Singh

