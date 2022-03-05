"They can do anything they want" - Former WWE manager comments on The Usos hijacking SmackDown segment (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently spoke about The Usos launching a surprise attack on Boogs and Nakamura.

This week on SmackDown, Jimmy and Jey appeared from the back just as Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs were making their entrance. The SmackDown Tag Team Champions unleashed a surprise attack on Nakamura and Boogs and left the pair laid out on the entrance way. With that, Roman Reigns' music hit, and the Tribal Chief made his way to the ring.

Speaking with Sportskeeda's Sid Pullar on Smack Talk this week, Dutch Mantell mentioned that The Usos could do as they pleased in WWE. However, he wasn't sure if WWE are planning a triple threat tag team match for the SmackDown tag titles.

He detailed that neither Boogs and Nakamura nor the Viking Raiders had any solid momentum heading into WrestleMania.

Here's what Mantell had to say:

"They can do anything they want. But I don't think Boogs and Nakamura have any kind of heat on them at all. They don't even have dead heat on them. But neither do the Raiders. So unless they go that three-way, which I hope they don't go. I think people are three-way-ed out. It doesn't excite me unless they have a hell of a story and some kind of stipulations that make it more interesting." [from 17:15-17:46]

The Usos defended their titles against the Viking Raiders

Later in the evening, The Usos put their SmackDown tag titles on the line against Erik and Ivar - The Viking Raiders.

Although the Raiders put up a stellar effort against The Bloodline, they came up short in their hunt for tag team gold. Jimmy and Jey showed the Raiders why they are the longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions when they landed the 1-D on Erik to pick up the win.

