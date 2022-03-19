"That's the best thing they could've done" – Former WWE manager shares his thoughts on Pat McAfee-Austin Theory segment (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell weighed in on the war of words between Pat McAfee and Austin Theory on SmackDown.

This week's edition of WWE SmackDown saw Pat "apologize" to the rising star after the former got warned by Vince McMahon and threatened about losing his job. Pat then hit Theory with a barrage of burns, calling him a punk bi**h.

The segment drew many people's attention to the feud, including Dutch Mantell. Speaking on this week's episode of Smack Talk, the veteran said the promo battle between the two was great as it didn't involve any physical altercation:

"They didn't need any kind of contact there. He [Pat] apologized, kept his job, and cussed him out. Now, let's take it to [Wrestle]Mania. That's the best thing they could've done. They didn't have any kind of contact. It wouldn't have killed it, but it wouldn't have been this way." (1:05:53 to 1:06:12)

You can watch the full video here:

Austin Theory wants to face Pat McAfee in a No Disqualification match at WWE WrestleMania 38

The most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history will see the war of words between Pat McAfee and Austin Theory end as the duo face off in a singles match. Currently, they are to feature on Night 2 of the event (Sunday).

In a recent interview with Planeta Wrestling, Theory said if he could choose one stipulation for his match against the WWE commentator, it'd be No DQ:

"You know if I could add a stipulation, I definitely would and it would be probably a lot of weapons. So, I'd like to say 'No DQ.'"

The bout between the two is currently a regular singles match. However, things could change as the two have been at each other's throats for some time, and thus, adding a stipulation could raise the stakes.

While using the quote from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh