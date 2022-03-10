Dutch Mantell picks Brock Lesnar over CM Punk for the comeback of the year (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell picked Brock Lesnar's return at WWE SummerSlam 2021 as the comeback of the year in the inaugural edition of the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

The Beast Incarnate returned at the biggest wrestling event of the summer last year to confront Roman Reigns after the latter's victory over John Cena. The two have been a part of one of the most memorable feuds since then and will compete in a title vs. title match at WrestleMania 38.

Mantell is part of an elite panel for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards and, among other categories, made his selection for Comeback of the Year from the following nominees:

CM Punk on AEW Rampage

Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam

Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam

Christian Cage on AEW Revolution

Big Cass on Impact Wrestling

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former WWE manager stated that although CM Punk's return on Rampage was historic, The Beast will still get his vote:

"I'm gonna go with Brock [Lesnar], because I think that I'm more familiar with him. CM Punk is a very close second, but I think Brock took it and I think he wins that category," said Mantell [26:14 to 26:32]

You can check out all of Dutch Mantell's picks for the various categories below:

Dutch Mantell also shared his thoughts on Brock Lesnar's limited appearances

Ever since his return to WWE in 2012, Brock Lesnar has been presented as a special attraction, fighting only at premium live events. The Beast Incarnate's only match on a weekly show was his seven-second bout against Kofi Kingston for the WWE Title.

Dutch Mantell believes Brock Lesnar's limited TV time over the years has helped him get over more, stating that it's impossible to get burned out on someone who isn't there every week.

"I think it does help Brock. Because anytime you would see [Hulk] Hogan or anytime you see Brock on free TV, they were setting up an angle. When you don't see a person that much, you can't get burned out on him," Mantell added [26:32 to 27:07]

The former Universal Champion will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 in a title vs. title match in what should be an end to their storyline that began at SummerSlam.

