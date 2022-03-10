"They're part of that family legacy anyway"- Dutch Mantell picks seven-time WWE Tag Team Champions as Tag Team of the Year (Exclusive)

Former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell picked The Usos as the Tag Team of the Year in the inaugural edition of the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest tag teams in the company's history, Jimmy and Jey Uso are currently a part of a stable called The Bloodline, led by their cousin Roman Reigns.

Dutch Mantell is part of an elite panel for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards and had to select the Tag Team of the Year from the following nominees:

The New Day from WWE

The Usos from WWE

RK-Bro from WWE

The Good Brothers from Impact Wrestling

The Lucha Bros from AEW

While speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Wrestling Veteran stated that The Usos are one of the smoothest teams in the ring.

Mantell also commented on The New Day's current position, claiming they are nowhere close to the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

"They put on such good matches. I mean, tag team wrestling is an art form, wrestling is an art form and their stuff is so smooth and so crisp. Plus, they don't slow down and they're part of that family legacy anyway. I think The Usos win tag team of the year. The New Day, I don't even think they're even close. I mean they're good, but I don't think they match up to The Usos," said Mantell. (29:35 to 30:15)

You can check out all of Dutch Mantell's picks for the various categories below:

Dutch Mantell was surprised by The Usos' performance on WWE SmackDown last week

Last week's edition of SmackDown saw The Usos defend their coveted title against The Viking Raiders. The SmackDown Tag Team Champions' athletic abilities were on full display as they defeated the latter duo.

This performance from Roman Reigns' cousins impressed many, including Dutch Mantell. The wrestling veteran stated on SK Wrestling's Smack Talk that The Usos have improved drastically since their debut in WWE and work very well together.

These guys work well together. They didn't miss anything. Nothing was out of order, out of balance, out of sync. And I'm surprised that The Usos are as good as they are becuase when they got there, they were nowhere this good. But they, I guess, took advice from the agents, advice from the guys backstage, they got better and better. Now they're at the point where they don't even have to call stuff anymore... Never seen them trying to whisper something to somebody because they've worked together so many times, they know what's coming," Mantell said.

Both Jey and Jimmy Uso are currently the tag team champions on the blue brand, a title they have held for a record 234+ days.

