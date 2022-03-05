"I don't think he can use that" - Wrestling veteran points out a major loophole in Drew McIntyre storyline (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke of a loophole in the Drew McIntyre storyline on SmackDown with Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss.

McIntyre laid waste to former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in a singles encounter. After the match, Kayla Braxton interviewed McIntyre, and he assured the WWE Universe that he would end Happy Corbin's undefeated streak at WrestleMania.

Later in a backstage segment, the Scottish Warrior put his sword through the dartboard where Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, and their friends were playing darts.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that he liked how the segment ended.

However, the wrestling veteran pointed out that the former WWE Champion will never actually use the sword on anyone. Mantell detailed that Drew has been carrying Angela for the longest time, but when it comes to using the sword, the Scottish Warrior has never done that.

Here is what Dutch Mantell said about the Scottish Warrior:

"That's a good way to finish it. They were throwing darts and all of a sudden you have this big sword go into the wall. That's the time to end it. I have got to give it to creative on that one. That was fairly creative and I liked it. He's carried this sword with him. When is he ever going to use it? Can he use it to chop off somebody's leg? I don't think he can use that. But it is very impressive." [15:50-16:23]

Drew McIntyre will face Happy Corbin at WrestleMania

Drew McIntyre will finally get his hands on Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 38. Ever since the vicious attack on Drew at WWE Day 1, Corbin has been able to evade getting into the ring with McIntyre.

Even last week, when Corbin was scheduled to take on the former WWE Champion, he orchestrated the circumstances in such a way that led to his friend Madcap Moss taking his place against Drew.

The two men will square off on WrestleMania Saturday, April 2, at the AT&T Stadium in Texas.

