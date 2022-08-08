"Cloud evaporating over the dressing room"- Dutch Mantell on the positive changes he has noticed in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell has opened up about the changes he has witnessed in the company under the new regime.

The recent shuffle in the company's hierarchy has resulted in several notable changes in the weekly show's presentation. With Triple H now in charge of WWE's creative department, Mantell believes that superstars now have more freedom to express themselves better.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, the veteran revealed that he was impressed by Ricochet and The Viking Raiders' performance on the blue brand.

"I saw really when you talk about the cloud evaporating over the dressing room. I saw that in Ricochet. He was doing some moves I've never seen him do... I was really, really impressed with his performance tonight. I mean, I used to do it like every night, do stuff like that, but he impressed me tonight. Even the Raiders [The Viking Raiders]. They had some good stuff tonight too. I liked their stuff," Mantell said. (from 36:20 to 37:11)

Dutch Mantell liked the idea of WWE using enhancement talent

Last week on SmackDown, the Viking Raiders took on a local tag team. The duo displayed their newly found vicious side as they made light work of their opponents.

Discussing the bout on Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell was impressed by the creative's decision to use local enhancement talents as putting another tag team against the Raiders would have hurt their credibility.

"I liked the job enhancement group they had pulled in. If you had your regular guys in there, you [would've] sacrificed them for the Raiders and you're going to put these guys on your live event shows, you take away from their drawing power. Just putting those jobbers in there, those enhancement talent, it saves that. I like that," the veteran manager said. (from 37:12 to 37:43)

Besides changing WWE's weekly shows' on-screen presentation, Triple H has also brought back a few formerly released stars. Most recently, Karrion Kross came on SmackDown and laid out Drew McIntyre before sending a warning to Roman Reigns.

