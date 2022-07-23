"Putting the heat on the fans" – Wrestling veteran opens up on Lacey Evans' frustration with the WWE Universe (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell was impressed with Lacey Evans' promo on SmackDown this week.

Evans walked into the TD Garden in Boston and berated the fans claiming that she accomplished more in one day than they achieved in a year. She then hit Aliyah with the Women's Right before storming out of the arena.

Speaking on the latest episode of Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that The Sassy Southern Belle was airing her grievances with her fans during her promo segments.

He felt Evans was on her way to becoming a top heel, and her promos would pay off in the long run. Here's what Mantell had to say:

"Lacey Evans got over tonight. The way she talked, she's getting over with that. She's putting the heat on the fans. She's not putting the heat on another wrestler. She's putting the heat directly on the fans and it's gonna pay off for her. I like that girl." (From 32:36 - 32:52)

Lacey Evans will face Aliyah next week

During this week's broadcast, WWE announced that Aliyah would get a shot at retribution next week as the two women will be locked in singles competition.

The SummerSlam go-home episode of SmackDown will also feature Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus in a good old-fashioned Irish Donnybrook match, while The New Day will face the Viking Raiders in tag team action.

It will be interesting to see if next week's encounter goes the same way as the last few weeks, with Lacey cutting a promo and then walking out without competing.

