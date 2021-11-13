"You could do anything with that guy" – WWE Veteran has high praise for Sami Zayn; highlights his importance to WWE (Exclusive)

Following last night's episode of WWE SmackDown, former booker Dutch Mantell sang Sami Zayn's praises. Mantell believes that Zayn has been the most valuable member of the Blue Brand after Roman Reigns, commending his versatility.

Unfortunately for Sami Zayn, he was removed from the SmackDown Men's Survivor Series Team. After his loss to Jeff Hardy last night, Zayn was stripped of his spot according to the stipulation.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell sat down with Rick Ucchino to review last night's episodes of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage. Here's what Mantell had to say about Sami Zayn:

"If you had to pick a most valuable player on SmackDown over the last six months, who would you pick other than Roman? I'll tell you who I think it should be. I think Sami Zayn would be it because he turns in good matches, he's always there. You can beat him, it doesn't hurt him. He can just continue to go and go. You could do anything with that guy. I think he would be, if he had somebody like him to work with, he'd be a great babyface. They'd love him as a babyface but yet if you don't have nobody to work with, you hurt yourself."

Sami Zayn's performance in WWE over the last six months

It's hard to argue against the statement that Sami Zayn has consistently been at the top of his game. At WrestleMania, he had one of the best matches on Night 2 as he battled long-time rival and friend Kevin Owens. The two were lauded for having one of the best matches on the card.

Zayn continued his feud with Owens for a while, and the two traded wins back and forth. Owens has since been drafted to RAW, where he is in a feud with current WWE Champion Big E. On the other hand, Zayn has been used to elevate talent and has remained one of the most entertaining acts on the blue brand.

