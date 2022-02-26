"I don't think Johnny Knoxville could beat his thumb" – Wrestling veteran praises Sami Zayn (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell finds Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville entertaining.

The rivalry between Johnny Knoxville and Sami Zayn has been building over the last few weeks. It started when Knoxville announced that he'll be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Zayn and Knoxville had their run-ins in the weeks leading up to the event, and Zayn eliminated Knoxville from the Rumble Match.

Dutch Mantell was on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk. He said the duo put up an entertaining act on TV. The wrestling veteran said he's okay with Knoxville competing for the Intercontinental title at WrestleMania 38 as it'll draw more eyeballs to the product:

"I think it's fine. Believe me. All the crap they've done over the years, it's damn sure not at the bottom. One thing I'll say about them, they're kind of entertaining together. Everybody knows it's not a serious deal. I want to see what they do. I don't think Johnny Knoxville could beat his thumb. I don't think he could beat a broom. But they got this match, and I want to see what happens. They probably will end up together, which would be good." (from 50:14 onwards)

Sami Zayn will face Ricochet next week on SmackDown

The Master Strategist was in a jubilant mood this week on SmackDown as he celebrated his Intercontinental Championship win against Shinsuke Nakamura. Zayn threw down the gauntlet asking a challenger to come up and face him.

This challenge was answered by Johnny Knoxville. However, Zayn wasn't impressed and refused to grant the Jackass Forever star a match saying he didn't belong in the ring. Zayn then planted Knoxville with two Helluva Kicks.

Later, in a backstage segment, Ricochet walked up to Zayn and accepted his open challenge, setting up the match for next week's WWE SmackDown.

