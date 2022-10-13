"That's what I see" - WWE veteran predicts the outcome of Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul from Crown Jewel 2022 (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell doesn't think Logan Paul stands a chance of defeating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2022.

It came as a surprise to fans when the global juggernaut booked Logan to face Reigns in just his third wrestling match. However, the initial apprehension has fizzed out as their back-and-forth segments have kept people glued to their seats.

As such, fans have been speculating on how the match on the November 5th show would go down and whether Logan Paul can dethrone Reigns.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on the same. The wrestling veteran believes Roman Reigns would walk out of the Saudi Arabia show holding the Universal Title.

Mantell added that WWE also wouldn't have to worry about how Logan Paul would be perceived in Saudi Arabia due to his global popularity. The veteran said he would watch the match himself as it is "unique."

"He's not gonna defeat Roman Reigns. And I see Roman beating him, that's what I see, and then a big schmaltz, and we go from there. But I think it's great to put him there at the Saudi Arabia event because it's different. Logan Paul is all over the internet. So you know he's over in Saudi Arabia, so you don't have to be like, 'what if people don't know who he is?' I'm actually gonna watch that one myself because it's so unique," said Dutch Mantell. (From 4:30 - 5:10)

Check out the full video below:

Former WWE writer Vince Russo also thinks Roman Reigns should win over Logan Paul

In a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo also stated that it doesn't make sense for a "celebrity outsider" to defeat Roman Reigns.

However, he added that if HHH had heat with The Tribal Chief or if some other issue emerged, then Logan Paul had an outside chance of winning the gold.

"You can't bring in this celebrity outsider and have him go over your top guy that hasn't been beaten in two years. Absolutely not. However, I'm not Triple H, so I've gotta ask myself the questions. Is Triple H a mark for Logan Paul? Does Triple H have any heat with Roman Reigns? Maybe Roman asked for some extra time off? Maybe Roman asked for a raise? Whatever the case may be," said Russo.

WWE on FOX @WWEonFOX



Face-to-face in the ring for the first time ever.



ROMAN REIGNS. LOGAN PAUL.Face-to-face in the ring for the first time ever. #SmackDown , Friday 8e/7c on FOX ROMAN REIGNS. LOGAN PAUL.Face-to-face in the ring for the first time ever.📺 #SmackDown, Friday 8e/7c on FOX https://t.co/B0eDqdlIRy

Whatever the outcome, it's safe to say the match would be impressive, considering Logan Paul has picked up wrestling very quickly.

Do you agree with Dutch Mantell's take on Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul? Sound off in the comments section below.

