"Wrong time to be nervous" - Ex-WWE Manager details the implications of Raquel Rodriquez and Lacey Evans joining SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell feels Raquel Rodriquez and Lacey Evans will take up important spots on the SmackDown roster.

After almost a year of hiatus, Lacey Evans returned to WWE this week. In her promo on SmackDown, she spoke about how her complicated past helped her become the woman she is today. The episode also witnessed the debut of former NXT Women's Champion Raquel Rodriguez.

Mantell was on this week's episode of Smack Talk with Rick Ucchino and Sid Pullar III to review the latest episode of SmackDown. The former manager stated that Raquel looked impressive on her SmackDown debut.

He added that the addition of Rodriguez and Evans further bolstered the women's division in WWE. Here's what Mantell had to say:

"She looked like she was 6'5". I thought she was at least 6'3". They've got some big girl in WWE now. They got that Evans girl and this Rodriguez girl and Ripley. They're some big girls." (from 1:01:35-1:02:00)

The panel suggested that Rodriguez and Evans joining the roster did not bode well for some SmackDown stars like Shotzi, Aliyah, and Xia Lee. In response, Mantell pointed out that Aliyah looked like she was nervous during her matches.

"Aliyah, she's greener than grass. Even though she's been in the warehouse for seven years. You can tell she's timid. She doesn't know where to go, or what to do. She stutters steps. Maybe she just didn't catch it or learn it. Or maybe she's nervous. But wrong time to be nervous right now when you're up with the A-Team." (from 1:02:25 -1:02:50)

Raquel Rodriguez shut down the Lethal Lovers on WWE SmackDown

The fallout from WrestleMania 38 continued this week with the debut of NXT callups Raquel Rodriguez and Gunther. Most interestingly, the former changed her name to Rodriguez from Gonzalez.

While speaking to Kayla Braxton, Rodriguez was interrupted by the Lethal Lovers Los Lotharios. Humberto and Angel tried to welcome her with a kiss. However, Raquel shut them down and sent them away.

Apart from the duo, it remains to be seen how the current members of the women's division will take to this new influx of talent. Who do you think Raquel's first opponent in the main roster would be? Sound off in the comments below.

