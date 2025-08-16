Dutch Mantell Reacts to Former WWE World Champion's Retirement

Dutch Mantell worked for WWE in 1995 and 1996 as Uncle Zebekiah before returning in 2013 for a three-year run as Zeb Colter. In his latest podcast episode, the legendary wrestling manager addressed Jake Hager's sudden retirement from in-ring competition.
Hager worked for WWE as Jack Swagger from 2006 to 2017. The 43-year-old held the World Heavyweight, United States, and ECW Championships during his time with the company. He also spent five years in AEW before leaving in 2024.
On his Story Time with Dutch Mantell show, Mantell criticized AEW for misusing Hager. He also revealed that the former amateur wrestler was "tired" of the wrestling business more than a decade ago.
"I think he was getting sick of the business even when I was with him, and then he went to AEW, and they did absolutely zip with him," Mantell said. "They did nothing with him. I guess he made pretty good money. How long was he there? Three years? He made money, which is the purpose if you're gonna have a wrestling position somewhere. Make money with it. I don't know, but I think he was getting tired of it when I was with him in WWE." [1:02:54–1:03:37]
WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!
Mantell's Zeb Colter character managed Jack Swagger in 2013 and 2014. The duo also joined forces with Cesaro to create The Real Americans.
Dutch Mantell on Jake Hager's initial view of him
When Dutch Mantell returned to WWE in 2013, he had not appeared for the company since his run as Uncle Zebekiah ended 17 years earlier.
According to Mantell, Jake Hager did not know who he was when the idea to turn them into on-screen allies was first presented:
"I wish him a lot of luck. I really, really liked that guy. He didn't even know me when they put us together. He thought, 'Who in the hell are they putting me with?' because he's not a wrestling fan. I don't think he ever really, other than amateur wrestling, which he was very, very good at, and he was big too, he did very well with that, but he never looked over at me like, 'Who in the hell are you again?'" [1:04:03–1:04:37]
In the same episode, Mantell reacted to Drew McIntyre's recent scathing criticism of his fellow WWE stars.
Please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.
How WWE is ruining Rhea Ripley - Watch Here!