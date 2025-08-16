Dutch Mantell Reacts to Former WWE World Champion's Retirement

Dutch Mantell worked for WWE in 1995 and 1996 as Uncle Zebekiah before returning in 2013 for a three-year run as Zeb Colter. In his latest podcast episode, the legendary wrestling manager addressed Jake Hager's sudden retirement from in-ring competition.

Ad

Hager worked for WWE as Jack Swagger from 2006 to 2017. The 43-year-old held the World Heavyweight, United States, and ECW Championships during his time with the company. He also spent five years in AEW before leaving in 2024.

On his Story Time with Dutch Mantell show, Mantell criticized AEW for misusing Hager. He also revealed that the former amateur wrestler was "tired" of the wrestling business more than a decade ago.

"I think he was getting sick of the business even when I was with him, and then he went to AEW, and they did absolutely zip with him," Mantell said. "They did nothing with him. I guess he made pretty good money. How long was he there? Three years? He made money, which is the purpose if you're gonna have a wrestling position somewhere. Make money with it. I don't know, but I think he was getting tired of it when I was with him in WWE." [1:02:54–1:03:37]

Ad

Trending

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

Ad

Mantell's Zeb Colter character managed Jack Swagger in 2013 and 2014. The duo also joined forces with Cesaro to create The Real Americans.

Dutch Mantell on Jake Hager's initial view of him

When Dutch Mantell returned to WWE in 2013, he had not appeared for the company since his run as Uncle Zebekiah ended 17 years earlier.

According to Mantell, Jake Hager did not know who he was when the idea to turn them into on-screen allies was first presented:

Ad

"I wish him a lot of luck. I really, really liked that guy. He didn't even know me when they put us together. He thought, 'Who in the hell are they putting me with?' because he's not a wrestling fan. I don't think he ever really, other than amateur wrestling, which he was very, very good at, and he was big too, he did very well with that, but he never looked over at me like, 'Who in the hell are you again?'" [1:04:03–1:04:37]

Ad

In the same episode, Mantell reacted to Drew McIntyre's recent scathing criticism of his fellow WWE stars.

Please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

How WWE is ruining Rhea Ripley - Watch Here!