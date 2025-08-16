Legend Backs Drew McIntyre After Scathing WWE Comments

Drew McIntyre has recently made several derogatory remarks about his fellow wrestlers. Dutch Mantell, a legendary WWE manager in the 1990s and 2010s, recently gave his thoughts on The Scottish Warrior's scathing criticisms.

McIntyre said on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast that "85 percent of our guys" do not have the right physique to appear in WWE. In a separate interview with The West Sport, he claimed young wrestlers "don't bl***y listen" to him and other veterans in the locker room.

On his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, Mantell made it clear he understood McIntyre's frustrations. He also revealed that wrestlers from his generation would have taken matters into their own hands if rookies disrespected them.

"Well, I come from a different era anyway," Mantell said. "You had better listen to a veteran when I broke in. That showing of disrespect wasn't tolerated, so all they'd do, they'd take you in a ring and just beat the living cr*p out of you. So, finally, I don't care how stupid you were, you'd say, 'Oh, wait a minute, maybe I should listen more, and not just disregard what these guys tell me.'" [55:47–56:21]

Drew McIntyre has featured prominently on WWE television in recent years. He is currently feuding with Cody Rhodes on SmackDown.

Dutch Mantell Explains Why Rookies Ignore Drew McIntyre and Other Veterans

At the age of 40, Drew McIntyre is one of the most experienced wrestlers in WWE. He worked for the company from 2007 to 2014 before returning in 2017.

Dutch Mantell believes some young wrestlers develop egos while performing on the independent scene. As a result, he thinks they fail to see the benefit in listening to advice from WWE talents.

"Well, the more the independents popped up, I think that's when it changed because if you have an independent show, and say you're only drawing 150 people or 200 people, but yet the people, the fans, get used to the crew coming in, and you can really be over with that crew," Mantell continued. "So the main event in that little independent show, he didn't feel like he needed to ask anybody anything." [59:24–59:56]

Mantell also shared his opinion on three-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart advising current wrestlers to copy his in-ring style.

