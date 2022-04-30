"They are lost again" - Legendary star reacts to WWE scrapping RK-Bro and The Usos' title unification match (Exclusive)

A WrestleMania Backlash contest underwent a massive change on SmackDown as WWE nixed the tag team title unification stipulation.

As seen on the latest episode of the blue brand, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre were added to The Usos and RK-Bro's upcoming premium live event match.

Several fans have been left confused over the decision to alter the bout, and Dutch Mantell was also equally surprised, as he revealed on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk.

The veteran personality stated that WWE has lost its way creatively and noted that the company had not put out cohesive angles for over a year now.

"I don't understand it; I'm saying you can't understand it," stated Dutch Mantell. "We're wasting our time trying to put some kind of plausible answer to this because there is none. They are lost again. When I first started doing this show, I said they were lost. They have been lost for one whole year, and they've never even come out of the gate." [From 15:45 onwards]

What happened on WWE SmackDown between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre?

As announced, RK-Bro and The Usos came out to the ring on SmackDown for an explosive contract-signing segment.

Roman Reigns interrupted the proceedings and ripped up the contract before unleashing a three-on-two beatdown on Randy Orton and Riddle. Drew McIntyre's entrance theme music hit as the former WWE Champion leveled the playing field by assisting the babyfaces.

The Scottish Warrior got the better of The Tribal Chief during their altercation, and the promotion later confirmed that the two top superstars would compete at WrestleMania Backlash.

While Reigns and McIntyre were previously rumored to have a singles match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, are you happy with how the company seems to have taken a detour instead by booking a six-man tag team clash? Sound off in the comments section below.

