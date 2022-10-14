Dutch Mantell on returning WWE Superstar possibly challenging Ronda Rousey next (Exclusive)

Legendary wrestling booker Dutch Mantell believes Ronda Rousey should renew her rivalry with Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown.

Last Saturday, Rousey recaptured the SmackDown Women's Championship from Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules. The UFC Hall of Famer previously defeated Flair in an "I Quit" match at WrestleMania Backlash in May to win the title for the first time. Since then, The Queen has been absent from WWE television.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell mentioned Flair and Lacey Evans as two realistic title challengers for Rousey:

"If Charlotte's coming back, you gotta go that route, I would think. But, of course, my favorite of all of them is Lacey Evans. What happened to her? She just got wrote off for a while. I like Lacey Evans. I think she's a believable performer, plus she has that military background. I think a Hardcore match between her and Ronda might make a lot more sense than a Hardcore match with Ronda and Liv [Morgan]." [4:07 – 4:40]

Evans has only made sporadic appearances on WWE television since Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as the company's Head of Creative. Her most recent match ended in defeat against Liv Morgan on the September 23 episode of SmackDown.

Charlotte Flair has a lot of history with Ronda Rousey

Alongside Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey participated in the first women's main event in WrestleMania history in 2019. They also faced each other in a singles match at WrestleMania 38 in April, with Flair picking up the win.

Dutch Mantell thinks RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair could also represent a tough challenge for Rousey if she is allowed to appear on SmackDown:

"I guess the only one they can go with now that's still on SmackDown is Charlotte, I would imagine, unless they wanna mix the brands, bring Bianca over." [4:42 – 4:54]

Belair retained her RAW Women's Championship against Bayley in a Ladder match at Extreme Rules. She has never faced Rousey in a one-on-one contest.

Who should Ronda Rousey face next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes