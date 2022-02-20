"It could have been good" - Veteran reveals what is holding Drew McIntyre back in WWE (Exclusive)

Following the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown, former booker and respected veteran Dutch Mantell commented on Drew McIntyre's ongoing rivalry with Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss.

Mantell suggested that McIntyre is being held back by creative ever since being drafted to SmackDown. He cited the writers' primary focus on Roman Reigns over the rest of the card.

Drew McIntyre has been occupied with Corbin and Madcap Moss for almost four months at this point, and wrestled back-to-back matches against the latter at two consecutive Premium Live Events.

Upon being drafted to SmackDown, many fans believed that he would soon be slotted into a program with Roman Reigns. The two even locked horns multiple times during WWE Live events but are yet to collide in a televised match this year.

On the latest edition of Smack Talk on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel, Dutch Mantell sat down with Sid Pullar III and Rick Ucchino to recap the latest episodes of AEW Rampage and WWE SmackDown. Here's what the former booker had to say regarding the Scottish Warrior's current position in WWE:

"It could have been good. It's the creative that's holding [Drew] back. You hire these guys to come in and come up with ideas, to come up with scenarios where you put two guys against each other for a period of at least four weeks leading to a pay-per-view. They can't even get that right. They have been depending on Roman Reigns and whoever he is against. That's their overlay and they think that covers everybody else up." (57:30)

Drew McIntyre hasn't held a championship in almost a year

Almost two years ago, Drew McIntyre headlined WrestleMania 36 and defeated Brock Lesnar within 5 minutes. Afterward, the Scottish Warrior went on a tear and managed to become a two-time WWE Champion. He ultimately lost it to The Miz, who cashed in his Money in the Bank contract one year ago.

McIntyre has failed to win any other title since and is currently mired in a mid-card feud with Happy Corbin and MadCap Moss. Meanwhile, Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will meet in the main event of WrestleMania 38.

