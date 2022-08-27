"More of the same" – Wrestling veteran bashes WWE for Ricochet's booking on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE personality Dutch Mantell was not impressed with the opening segment of SmackDown featuring a match between Ricochet and Happy Corbin.

In a bid to settle their differences once and for all, Ricochet and Corbin faced off once again on the latest episode of SmackDown. Corbin kept up the attack on The One and Only. He hit a running knee and a Deep Six but eventually fell victim to a Shooting Star Press from Ricochet, leading to another loss on his resume.

On Smack Talk this week, Mantell mentioned that it was just another rematch, and the act had worn off its novelty. He detailed that the match had been played out several times with the same result.

"It's more of the same. You can only watch two people do the same stuff so many times. And Ricochet won this one right? It's been done. Like I said before we went on the air, if we could take SmackDown and package it into a sleeping pill and take it, we'd be billionaires." (From 6:13 - 6:50)

WWE announcer Pat McAfee made jokes at the expense of Happy Corbin

As the Lone Wolf took another loss on the Blue brand, his longtime rival Pat McAfee took some shots at the defeated Corbin.

After the match, the SmackDown announcer shared a detailed breakdown of the loss. He scribbled all over Corbin's face using his telestrator and called him out for being a terrible human being.

McAfee went on to say that The Lone Wolf wasn't as good as he thought and would continue to suffer in the coming weeks.

These jabs come at the back of a WWE SummerSlam encounter with Corbin, where McAfee emerged victorious.

Do you think these two superstars will head for a collision once again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

