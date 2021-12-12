“They literally buried that angle”- WWE Veteran slams/rips into Charlotte Flair's current feud [Exclusive]

Former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell (aka Zeb Colter) recently shared his thoughts on the feud between Toni Storm and SmackDown Women's champion Charlotte Flair.

Speaking to Rick Ucchino and Sid Pullar III on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell was critical of the feud and stated that Charlotte Flair and Toni Storm lacked chemistry.

"Well, I would be thinking twice about that because you've heard me talk about chemistry, a lot. You can't manufacture chemistry. It's either there or it's not. You need to have at least some chemistry on which you can build on and this match had none of it. I think the pies in the face kind of killed that. Because now they've made it a joke to start off with, so how can you take it seriously? Toni Storm's a great athlete and all that but they threw the pies at each other. I mean, how can you take that seriously?" Dutch Mantell said.

Commenting further on the matter, Mantell stated that the pie-throwing stuff made the entire feud a joke and nothing can be done to revive it.

"They literally buried that angle. It's done. I don't think you can revive it. I don't care what you do."

You can watch the entire episode of Smack Talk below:

Toni Storm is the next challenger for Charlotte Flair's title

The rivalry between Toni Storm and Charlotte Flair kicked off when the former confronted the latter as she addressed her loss against Becky Lynch at Survivor Series. She challenged The Queen to a match but the latter did not accept.

In subsequent weeks, the two stars threw pies at each other and traded verbal jabs on Talking Smack, leading to a Championship Contenders' match on the latest edition of SmackDown, where Storm picked up a win via Disqualification.

It looks like the two will possibly have a rematch with the title on the line on WWE's upcoming pay-per-view, Day 1.

What do you think about the Charlotte Flair-Toni Storm feud so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

