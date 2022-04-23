"She's not very good at this" - Former WWE manager criticizes Ronda Rousey for her promo skills (Exclusive) 

Dutch Mantell recently spoke about WWE possibly covering up Ronda Rousey's alleged shortcomings on the mic.

During the latest SmackDown episode, Charlotte Flair tried her best to humiliate The Rowdy One in a contract signing. The Queen got in a few shots with a kendo stick on Rousey, but The Baddest Woman on the Planet grabbed the object and retaliated. Drew Gulak interfered to stop the chaos. However, Ronda put him in an armbar and signed the contract as he screamed "I Quit."

Dutch Mantell was on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk with Rick Ucchino and Sid Pullar III. As Charlotte did more of the talking in SmackDown's opening segment than her rival, the wrestling veteran suggested that WWE was trying to protect Rousey.

Here's what Mantell had to say about the aforementioned segment:

"They did that for a reason. They did that to cover for Ronda. She's not very good at this. So [to] Charlotte, they said, 'See if you can cover up,' and all she [Rousey] had to do was react to it." (From 37:29 - 37:42)

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair will be in a Beat the Clock "I Quit" challenge

Before their WrestleMania Backlash encounter, Flair and Rousey will take on a unique Beat the Clock challenge. Both women will use submission holds in their arsenal to make their opponents quit as quickly as possible.

The upcoming blue brand episode will undoubtedly set the tone for their SmackDown Women's Championship rematch at next month's WrestleMania Backlash event.

