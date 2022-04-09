"She's supposed to be a tough-a**" - Ex-WWE manager criticizes Ronda Rousey for post-WrestleMania appearance (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell believes Ronda Rousey should be outraged after being cheated out of the SmackDown Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 38.

Rousey kicked off the most recent SmackDown episode and challenged Charlotte Flair to an "I Quit" match at WrestleMania Backlash. When Flair quickly dismissed the challenge with an assertive no, the ex-UFC fighter promised that there would be a match and she would make her rival scream.

Interestingly, Ronda was all smiles while making her entrance, and Dutch Mantell had some criticism regarding the same during this week's Smack Talk. As Rousey was screwed out of the title shot at WrestleMania 38, Mantell felt she should have been flabbergasted in her latest blue brand appearance.

"Ronda Rousey needs a lot of help. She's supposed to be a tough-a**. Why would your attitude change from the start gate to the ring and all of a sudden she's kick-a** Ronda Rousey, when she smiled all the way down the ramp?" questioned Matnell. (from 1:16:10 onwards)

Check out the full episode of Smack Talk below:

You can read the results from SmackDown here.

Dutch Mantell is not a fan of Ronda Rousey's promos

Mantell also feels that Rousey looks "totally lost" when she cuts promos nowadays. He suggested that she may find it difficult to deliver a promo in a pressure situation.

"It looks like she's totally lost. She pauses, she's trying to remember the promo. Some people cannot talk in front of crowds. She might talk okay in the dressing room becuase the pressure is off. When that pressure in on and the camera is on, and the mic is right there, I don't think she handles it that well," Mantell added. (from 1:24:35 onwards)

It will be interesting to see how WWE books this rivalry heading into WrestleMania Backlash and whether The Rowdy One can redeem herself after her surprise defeat at WrestleMania 38.

While using the quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video.

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Kartik Arry