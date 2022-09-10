"They're blurring the lines" – Wrestling legend discusses Ronda Rousey's current storyline with WWE official (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell feels WWE should have continued Ronda Rousey's storyline with Adam Pearce from last week's show.

After her suspension was lifted, Rousey and Pearce got into a war of words, culminating with the former locking in the Armbar on the latter. This week, she took down Natalya, Lacey Evans, Xia Li, and Sonya Deville in a Fatal Five-Way Elimination Match to secure a shot at the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Speaking on the latest episode of Smack Talk, Mantell highlighted that there was no payoff from last week's show where Ronda Rousey assaulted WWE official Adam Pearce after being reinstated. He further detailed that this week's angle did build The Rowdy One heading into the title clash.

"She beat up an official of the company on TV but nothing's gonna happen? They're blurring the lines here, what's real and what's not real. But they didn't do nothing to hurt her." (From 1:03:05 - 1:03:20)

During the match mentioned above, Rousey tapped out Natalya and Evans while Sonya Deville made Xia Lee submit. In the contest's final moments, the UFC legend caught Deville in the Ankle Lock, making her tap out to come out victorious.

Liv Morgan is ready for Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules

Riding high on the confidence of pinning Rousey twice, Liv Morgan is prepared to face The Baddest Woman on the Planet again at Extreme Rules next month.

WWE @WWE After watching @RondaRousey earn a rematch for her #SmackDown Women’s Championship, @YaOnlyLivvOnce says she was impressed with The Rowdy One’s win and everyone is in for a treat at WWE #ExtremeRules After watching @RondaRousey earn a rematch for her #SmackDown Women’s Championship, @YaOnlyLivvOnce says she was impressed with The Rowdy One’s win and everyone is in for a treat at WWE #ExtremeRules! https://t.co/CueaxqaQMc

Morgan was in the crowd to watch Ronda Rousey decimate the women's division this Friday. Later, in an exclusive interview with WWE correspondent Megan Morant, the champion mentioned that she was happy to see The Rowdy One not giving up after two losses to her.

Morgan made it clear she would once again take down her rival and retain the SmackDown Women's Championship at the upcoming premium live event. Fans will have to wait and see how this rivalry unfolds in the coming weeks.

Who do you think will prevail when the two meet at Extreme Rules? Sound off in the comments below.

