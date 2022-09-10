WWE SmackDown Results: New No.1 Contender crowned; The Usos' real-life brother faces former WWE Champ in debut match - Winners, Recap, Grades, and Highlights (September 9, 2022)

The SmackDown after Clash in the Castle kicked off with a recap of the UK show as we headed for the night's first match between The Brawling Brutes and Imperium.

WWE SmackDown Results (September 9, 2022): Imperium vs. The Brawling Brutes

Imperium had the advantage early and isolated Holland, but he managed to break free and tag in Butch, who went after Vinci's fingers. Gunther was tagged in, and after Butch's offense failed to put a dent in the champ. The Ring General took his opponent down with chops and sent him back into his corner.

After a break on SmackDown, Holland was isolated by Imperium once more. Butch got some big moves on Vinci and Kaiser before knocking Gunther off the apron.

Back in the ring, Sheamus beat Kaiser down with his trademark chops on the apron before getting the White Noise on top of Vinci, who was lying in the ring.

Sheamus missed the Brogue Kick and got into a brawling match with Gunther in the ring. The match devolved into chaos, and Gunther wiped Sheamus out on the outside with a running knee. Vinci got a brainbuster in the ring on Butch before he and Kaiser hit the Imperium Bomb for the win.

Result: Imperium def. The Brawling Brutes

Grade: A

The Usos and Sami Zayn were next on SmackDown, and Zayn tried to speak but was cut off by Jey, who talked about Roman Reigns' win at Clash in the Castle.

The Usos introduced us to Solo Sikoa as the former NXT star joined them in the ring.

Solo said he was there to stay and that the Bloodline got stronger before Drew McIntyre walked out with a steel chair.

Sikoa was about to get hit with the chair, but Sami got in the way and tanked the chair shots as Solo, and the Usos made their way out.

Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah vs. Toxic Attraction on SmackDown

Jayne and Raquel kicked off the match, and the champ was in control as she lifted Aliyah off the apron and dropped her on Jayne.

Toxic Attraction managed to isolate Aliyah after she was tagged in and got some double-team moves before getting a near fall off a senton.

Aliyah managed to fight out of the corner and make the tag before Raquel came in and took out Jacy with a clothesline. Dolin tagged in but was hit with a fallaway slam and the corkscrew elbow.

Gigi and Jacy tried the double suplex on Raquel, but Aliyah speared Gigi and broke it up. Raquel got the Texana Bomb on Jacy before picking up the win.

Result: Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah def. Toxic Attraction

Grade: B

Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match to determine the #1 contender to SmackDown Women's Championship

Sonya went after Ronda off the bat, and Natalya and Xia Li helped Deville toss Rousey out of the ring. Natalya got the Sharpshooter in on Li, but it was broken up with the Women's Right by Lacey.

Rousey came back and got the armbar on Natalya, making her tap out while Sonya went after Xia in the ring. Rousey then managed to lock the armbar on Lacey while Sonya locked in a sleeper hold on Xia, getting two eliminations simultaneously.

Rousey and Sonya were the only ones still in the match as Deville tried to get Ronda with the sleeper. Rousey rolled out of the ring with the hold still locked in before sending Sonya into the barricades.

Back in the ring, Rousey hit the Piper's Pit on Sonya and locked in the Ankle lock, making Sonya tap out.

Result: Ronda Rousey won the match and will face Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules

Grade: B+

Backstage, Solo Sikoa thanked Sami Zayn for the help before the Usos decided that all of the Bloodline would be out there with Sikoa for his match against Drew tonight.

Hit Row & Street Profits vs. Los Lotharios & Maximum Male Models on SmackDown

Adonis and Mansoor kicked off the match, and Dawkins and Top Dolla came in and hit Mansoor with splashes in the corner. MMM and the Lotharios were sent off the apron and out of the ring before we headed for a break.

Back on SmackDown, the Lotharios were in the ring, and Humberto accidentally wiped out Angel with a dive. Maxxine Dupri tried to get involved, but B-Fab stopped her, and Max Dupri got knocked out in the chaos.

In the ring, Top Dolla tagged Adonis back in, and they picked up the win with the double team Heavy Hitter on Mansoor.

Result: Street Profits & Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models & Los Lotharios

Grade: C

Alpha Academy was out on SmackDown and said they were about to ruin Braun Strowman's return to SmackDown.

Strowman came out and took down Otis before Gable tried to get a cheap shot but failed.

Otis tried to get a takedown on Braun but was hit with a shoulder tackle. The latter hit The Alpha Academy with power bombs before leaving the ring.

Backstage on SmackDown, Drew McIntyre said he would make Solo Sikoa pay for ruining his big night at Clash at the Castle.

Drew McIntyre vs. Solo Sikoa on SmackDown

Sikoa took control of the match early on and took Drew down before getting some big kicks. Jey got a cheap shot on Drew from ringside before Solo beat him in the corner.

Solo got the hip attack in the corner before Drew came back with a neckbreaker. McIntyre sent Solo outside and tried for a dive, but Sami got in the way. Solo got a superkick before The Usos beat him down on the outside.

The Street Profits came out to make the save and took out the Usos at ringside. Drew got the Claymore on Solo, sending him outside. Karrion Kross showed up behind Drew and locked in the Kross Jacket, refusing to let go as the former WWE champ fell to the mat.

Result: No Contest

Grade: B+

Episode rating: B

We witnessed the arrival of Solo Sikoa to SmackDown as well as the official return of Braun Strowman. Ronda Rousey became the new #1 contender for the SmackDown Women's Title, while Toxic Attraction took a big loss.

