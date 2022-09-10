2-time WWE Champion spoils The Bloodline's introduction of their newest member

Former NXT star Solo Sikoa was set to officially join The Bloodline on tonight's episode of SmackDown. However, the plans were spoiled by former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

During the main event of Clash at the Castle this past Saturday, Solo Sikoa shocked the WWE Universe by costing Drew McIntyre the undisputed world title. Just as The Scottish Warrior was about to get the win, Sikoa showed up and dragged the referee out of the ring. This distraction led to Roman Reigns retaining the title after hitting McIntyre with a spear.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, the Usos showed up alongside their Honorary Uce Sami Zayn. Jey Uso reminded the WWE Universe that the reign of The Tribal Chief is still alive. The Usos then introduced their younger brother Solo Sikoa as the newest member of their faction.

WWE also had a video package highlighting Sikoa's NXT run.

Just as the newest member of The Bloodline began to speak, an upset Drew McIntyre made his way to the ring with a steel chair. He took out The Uso,s and when he looked to beat down Sikoa, Sami Zayn sacrificed himself to take the shot. McIntyre challenged Sikoa to a match later tonight, and the former NXT superstar agreed.

Solo Sikoa will make his official SmackDown debut in the main event against the two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

