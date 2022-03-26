"What else can they say?" - Wrestling veteran details why Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair is a lackluster feud (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently opined why Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair isn't garnering the attention that WWE had initially hoped for.

The SmackDown Women's Champion has unleashed vicious attacks on Rousey in the build-up to WrestleMania. Two weeks ago, she locked the former UFC fighter in a brutal submission move on the hood of a car. Last week, The Queen put Rousey through the announcer's table to send out a strong message.

This week, Dutch Mantell joined Rick Ucchino and Sid Pullar III on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk to review the latest episode of the blue brand. Mantell felt that WWE did not have many options left to advance the storyline between the two women.

"It's like anything else. It's set. What else can they say? They have nothing else to advance it. All they can do is hold it. If they do one more segment and they touch, it doesn't help it. May not hurt it, but it doesn't help it," said Mantell. (from 55:50 onwards)

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair engaged in a war of words on SmackDown

Rousey was all business this week after suffering the wrath of Charlotte over the last two weeks. The Baddest Woman on the Planet announced that she would make Charlotte tap out at WrestleMania Saturday and take the title.

Ronda Rousey did not get a chance to settle the score with Charlotte Flair as the latter appeared on the titantron and made it clear that she was not at the show.

The former UFC fighter warned her upcoming opponent that she had lost count of the number of arms she had broken, and the champ would be another name on that long list when both women meet at The Show of Shows.

While many fans wanted to see Rousey vs. Becky Lynch after The Rowdy One won the Royal Rumble this year, it should be interesting to see if the current SmackDown Women's Championship storyline pays off in the form of an excellent showdown at WrestleMania.

