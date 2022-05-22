"Totally agree"- Dutch Mantell's response to Ex-WWE Star going to jail

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on the judge revoking Tammy Sytch's (aka Sunny) bond, landing the controversial ex-wrestling valet behind bars.

Tammy was arrested earlier this month in Ormond Beach on eight DUI-related charges, which resulted in the death of a 75-year-old man. She was initially released on a bond that was listed at over $227K. However, she was remanded in jail after a judge revoked the bond, calling her a threat to the community.

Speaking about the incident in an interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Dutch Mantell stated that he completely agreed with the judge's decision before reminiscing about the WWE Hall of Famer's early days:

"Totally agree [with Sunny's bond getting revoked]. I met Tammy when she was about 19, at Smoky Mountain Wrestling. [She was a] nice girl, pretty girl. Eager to learn. She was a young cheerleader-type looking girl. Everybody fell in love with her. And then when she got up there with Vince, I think it was a little too much, too soon."

The 72-year-old noted that Sunny made a lot of money during her early days with the Stamford-based promotion.

"She started believing that she was worth a hell of a lot more than what she really was. She made a lot of money doing something she loved to do anyway, but she got in with the wrong crowd. Some can argue that maybe she was the wrong crowd herself," said Dutch. (From 0:57 to 1:59)

Dutch Mantell believes WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch will never learn her lesson

Tammy Sytch has been a controversial figure throughout her life post-WWE. Since 2012, she has been arrested over 15 times, excluding the latest arrest, with several of the arrests being attributed to DUIs.

Stephanie Buffamonte @StephBuffamonte

@fox35orlando WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch put in handcuffs & taken to jail. A judge revoked her bond. She’s accused of driving drunk & causing a fatal crash. Prosecutors argued she had 3 previous DUI convictions, was driving w/o a license & would be a danger to the community. WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch put in handcuffs & taken to jail. A judge revoked her bond. She’s accused of driving drunk & causing a fatal crash. Prosecutors argued she had 3 previous DUI convictions, was driving w/o a license & would be a danger to the community.@fox35orlando https://t.co/qbot1UpcQd

The WWE veteran continued to talk about Tammy's arrest, stating that putting her in jail was the only way to keep the community safe from her:

"She got used to big money and being treated like a star. So, when she got away from WWE, she went back to her own device, which is Tammy, and she has been arrested I think 17 Times since 2000. I don't know if that's true or not and seven of those are from DUI. I totally agree with revoking her bond. I totally agree with putting her back in jail because that's the only way that the community is going to be able to protect itself from Tammy. She's not going to stop. She's 50 years old and if she hasn't learned her lesson now, she's never gonna learn." (From 2:03 to 2:55)

Known to wrestling fans as "Sunny," Tammy made her professional wrestling debut in the mid-1990s. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Wrestling Shoot Interview with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

Is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock likely to happen? We asked Paul Heyman himself here.

Edited by Pratik Singh