"He's that over with the fans" – Former booker explains why Sami Zayn is priceless for WWE (Exclusive)

Former booker and wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently shared his honest thoughts regarding Sami Zayn and what he brings to WWE. While Zayn isn't always in the main event picture, Mantell believes the former Intercontinental Champion is priceless to WWE because of his versatility. He can be slotted into any role on the roster and is bound to deliver.

Since signing with WWE, Zayn has developed a unique bond with fans. He always manages to elicit a reaction from the crowd as a face and a heel. For this, Zayn got rewarded with a prominent spot on the blue brand. His reputation has made him a reliable asset for WWE. He often works with celebrities when they first step into professional wrestling.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell sat down with Rick Ucchino & Sid Pullar III to recap this week's WWE SmackDown. Here's what Mantell said about Zayn's contribution to WWE:

"Guys like Sami Zayn are priceless. They're priceless to have on the roster 'cause you can put them anywhere you want. You can put him on commentary. You can actually make him a referee, because he's that over. I think he's that over with the fans. They kinda hate him, but they kinda love him, and the spot he's in, he can go either way. If you had a heel beat him up, you can get them heat because they kinda like Sami. Sami does it good, he does it willingly, and he makes a point of doing a good job every time so my hat's off to him." (from 56:38 to 57:26)

Check out the full podcast in the video below:

Sami Zayn recently signed a new WWE contract

Same Zayn's WWE contract expired at the end of 2021, which led to speculation suggesting that the former El-Generico could be on his way out of the company.

However, rumors were quickly shut down as he re-signed with WWE in January. Zayn has since added another Intercontinental title win to his list of accolades.

What are your thoughts on Sami's role on the roster? Do you agree with Dutch Mantell? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh