"I've heard of guys doing it" – WWE Veteran gives his take on Sasha Banks and Naomi's actions (Exclusive)

One of the biggest stories coming out of WWE SmackDown has been the suspension of Sasha Banks and Naomi. WWE reprimanded the superstars for walking out of RAW and stripped them of their tag team titles.

Dutch Mantell reacted to the controversial development on this week's Smack Talk, saying he'd never before seen female talent go up against management.

Mantell knew of a few male stars who were unafraid to show their defiance. However, the legendary manager was surprised to see Sasha Banks and Naomi revolt in such a manner.

Dutch speculated that Banks and Naomi would have had a lengthy back-and-forth conversation before walking into the boss' office. He said Banks might have played a significant role in the whole incident:

"I don't think I've ever heard of anything like this, especially with the women. I've heard of guys doing it because they are more hotheaded. For them to go out and do that, and I can't figure out what would incense them to get them so wound up that they would go in and do something like that. I can't envision that. But I figure one is in the other's ear, and they are going back and forth and back and forth; I think Sasha probably won, and Naomi walked in there with her, and they walked out." (from 4:07 to 4:44)

Michael Cole didn't mince words on SmackDown while issuing a strong statement on Sasha Banks and Naomi's status.

Dutch Mantell admitted that he didn't anticipate WWE drawing attention to the matter but agreed that the company had to take a stand and deliver a message:

"I didn't expect to hear much about it tonight. I don't know why. So when they started to announce it, I went, 'Oh, they are going to address that.' They've got to address it somehow. So, I don't know what happened." (from 3:10 to 3:33)

WWE Legend Dutch Mantell feels what Sasha Banks and Naomi did was "highly unprofessional."

Dutch Mantell commented from a talent's perspective and said that many wrestlers exaggerate their importance to the company.

He believes Banks "got into Naomi's ear," and they eventually decided to take the drastic step of exiting the arena during RAW. The WWE Veteran wasn't in favor of Banks and Naomi's decision:

"A lot of people in the wrestling profession, they overstate their importance to the overall product, and I don't know if it was Sasha getting into Naomi's ear, which is what I assume happened," opined the former WWE manager. "But to get both of them to walk into Laurinaitis' office and lay it down and say we'll see you later is highly, highly unprofessional." (from 3:40 to 4:06)

Dutch Mantell honestly broke down the Sasha Banks-Naomi situation and shared why the superstars needed to be suspended without pay. You can read more about what he said here.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

