Dutch Mantell says nobody wanted to work with former WWE wrestler

Dutch Mantell, also known as Zeb Colter in WWE, recently recalled how an inexperienced German wrestler failed to impress him in a match.

Achim Albrecht broke into the wrestling business in 1996 after making a name for himself as a bodybuilder. The former Mr. Olympia contestant joined WWE and became known as Brakkus. He also appeared in the United States Wrestling Association (USWA), where he wrestled Mantell.

On his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the veteran wrestling booker did not hold back when asked about Albrecht's in-ring skills:

"He was horrible," Mantell said. "I could have went the rest of my life not ever hearing that name again. I'd watch some of his matches (…) Nobody else wanted to work with him either, so when I see my name on it, I would say, 'Why don't I turn around and let him just small package me? One, two, three.'" [3:02 – 3:26]

Mantell added that wrestlers often pitch themselves to lose in quick fashion if they do not want to work with someone.

What happened when Dutch Mantell faced Achim Albrecht?

In 1997, WWE sent Albrecht to USWA in Tennessee to continue his wrestling development. At the time, Dutch Mantell was one of the promotion's top stars even though he was coming to the end of his in-ring career.

Mantell recalled how Albrecht had an impressive physique, but the former WWE talent struggled to last long inside the ring:

"He had a great body. He had no timing. He had no really athletic ability, other than lifting weights, and that's all he had. I had this match with him and he blew up totally within like five minutes. We hadn't done anything and he was huffing and he was puffing. You could hear him sucking wind." [0:58 – 1:22]

In March, Albrecht told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone about the reason behind his departure from WWE in 1998. Appearing on Pancakes and Powerslams, the 60-year-old admitted he possessed "zero talent for professional wrestling." He also revealed that he had no problem with WWE releasing him.

