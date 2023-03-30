"I had zero talent for professional wrestling" - WWE Attitude Era star reveals why he was fired by Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon fired WWE Attitude Era star Brakus after giving him multiple chances. Brakus signed a deal with the company in September 1996 where he trained as a pro wrestler by Tom Prichard and Bret Hart alongside Mark Henry and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Fans began seeing vignettes of the powerlifter’s arrival, but things didn’t work out the way Vince wanted. The former WWE Chairman wanted to push the German-born Brakus into the European market but failed to get him going. He was soon fired from the company as things didn’t work out.

On an episode of his podcast, Bruce Prichard revealed that Brakus was fired by Vince McMahon himself. Dr. Chris was able to catch up with Brakus after repeated attempts and got a text interview with him.

The Attitude Era star confirmed on a recent episode of the Pancakes and Powerslams podcast that Bruce was right, and it was Mr. McMahon who fired him from the company.

"Bruce is correct that Vince wanted to use me for the European market, unfortunately, he is also correct that I had zero talent for professional wrestling. [Despite] many good people trying their best to give me [insight] into the wrestling world, it just didn't click." [2:51 - 3:20]

Brakus added that he wasn’t surprised that things didn’t work out in WWE as he had zero talent for pro wrestling.

"I wasn't surprised when I had a meeting with Bruce and was told that it doesn't work out. It was a business decision I understood. They didn't get a return on their investment and let me go plain and simple. Vince treated me well and I had no problems with Bruce." [3:21 - 3:36]

He further said that Vince gave him plenty of time and opportunities to get ready for television, but he could not get going.

Vince McMahon is rumored to appear at WWE WrestleMania 39

Vince McMahon hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since stepping down from his role as the company’s Chairman. However, recent reports have stated that he is once again involved in the creative process behind the scenes.

A report by PWInsider has also stated that the former WWE CEO "will 100% be" at The Show of Shows on April 1 and April 2, 2023. However, the sources aren’t sure if McMahon plans to appear on camera during the broadcast.

In either case, Vince McMahon’s presence at WrestleMania 39 could lead to some interesting changes taking place if he is involved in the creative process.

