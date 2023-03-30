Massive name "will 100% be" at WWE WrestleMania 39 - Reports

As per the latest report by PWInsider, Vince McMahon will 100% be at WWE WrestleMania 39.

McMahon's big return earlier this year took many fans by surprise. The former WWE CEO announced his retirement last year amidst an investigation into an alleged hush-money scandal.

WrestleMania 39 will emanate from the SoFi Stadium on April 1 and April 2, 2023. The mega event boasts a packed card featuring some of the biggest stars in the business. As per a recent report by PWInsider, Vince McMahon "will 100% be" at The Show of Shows [via WrestlingNewsCo].

However, PWInsider's sources aren't sure if McMahon plans to appear on camera at the show.

Vince McMahon is allegedly "not that involved" in WWE's creative process

WWE CEO Nick Khan recently had a chat with The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media podcast. He was asked about Mr. McMahon's involvement in the creative process.

Here's what he had to say in response:

“Not that involved. Triple H, Paul Levesque, is the Head of Creative. He was named the Head of Creative in August. Vince has respected that, he’s embraced that. It’s also his son-in-law, as I’m sure you know, so they have their own dynamic. And from my point-of-view, things have been terrific for the past couple of months since Vince returned.” [H/T WrestleZone]

There have been concerns among fans lately about McMahon possibly handling the creative side of things again. Fightful Select asked around about the same and was told by company representatives that he was not involved in the creative process.

It remains to be seen if McMahon will make an on-screen appearance at WrestleMania 39. Last year, he stepped into the ring against Pat McAfee. The match didn't even last for four minutes and ended with the Executive Chairman picking up a victory.

