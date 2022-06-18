Wrestling legend says someone in WWE leaked details of Vince McMahon's alleged affair (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell believes someone within WWE leaked the details surrounding Vince McMahon's alleged affair to the media.

Vince McMahon was unsurprisingly the most widely-discussed topic on this week's Smack Talk, and Mantell shared his conspiracy theory on the matter while speaking with Rick Ucchino and SP3.

McMahon recently stepped back as WWE's CEO and Chairman after a Wall Street Journal report revealed that he paid 'hush money' to hide his affair with an ex-employee. Mantell felt the secret information regarding Vince McMahon was leaked to the Wall Street Journal from within the company:

"That leads me to my next conspiracy theory. I think it was leaked within WWE. I think they leaked it." (from 3:45 to 4:00)

I think it started before then: Dutch Mantell on WWE's probe of Vince McMahon

Dutch Mantell admitted to being surprised after reading the Wall Street Journal story. He highlighted that the woman in question wasn't supposed to reveal anything as part of the Non-Disclosure Agreement.

He raised doubts over the blatant NDA violation and was unsure about the actual person who might be responsible for the massive leak.

Mantell also noted that WWE's investigation might have started way before April:

"Well, seriously, it took me by surprise, but if you go back and you look at it, it started in April. But I think it started before then. Apparently, this woman, whoever she is, heretofore unnamed, let's call her Betty, signed an NDA, and nothing was supposed to be said about it, but it was and what is lost in this whole thing is that she is in violation of her own NDA. So whoever it is, it got leaked out." (from 2:48 to 3:35)

Despite taking a temporary break as WWE's undisputed boss, Vince McMahon will continue to control the company's creative direction.

While fans don't expect the WWE product to change, Dutch Mantell said the promotion could realistically improve, and he explained how right here.

