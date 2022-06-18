"It's not good at all" - Wrestling legend discusses how WWE will change without Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes the company will change for the better without Vince McMahon running the day-to-day affairs.

Mr. McMahon opened this week's episode of SmackDown. In a brief promo, the former Chairman talked about WWE's tagline 'Then, Now, Forever' and stressed on the fourth word, 'Together.' He also welcomed fans to the blue brand before walking off to the back.

Mantell sat down with Rick Ucchino and Sid Pullar III on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk this week to review a stellar episode of SmackDown. When asked about how WWE would fare without Vince McMahon, the wrestling veteran mentioned that the product could be better without the 76-year-old at the helm.

"It [WWE] will change. And I see that even if he wasn't there, it would have to, for me. It would have to change for the better. It will have to because if that's Vince calling all those segments, week after week, after week, it's not good at all. I don't think anybody can say it's good. So, I think it would have to get better." [18:40 - 19:10]

Vince McMahon stepped down as the Chairman and CEO of WWE

In a recent press release, WWE announced that a Special Committee of Board Members was formed to investigate the allegations against Mr. McMahon and John Laurinaitis. While investigations are underway, Vince McMahon has decided to step back as the CEO but would continue to fulfill his role as part of the company's creative team.

The committee appointed Stephanie McMahon as the interim Chairwoman and CEO of the company. She then took to Twitter to acknowledge her new role and reiterated her love and passion for WWE.

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon

corporate.wwe.com/investors/news… Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. corporate.wwe.com/investors/news…

It will be interesting to see how Ms. McMahon fares in her new role amidst all the speculation surrounding the future of the company.

