Dutch Mantell says superstar quit WWE as he was unhappy over WrestleMania payoff (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell managed several legendary stars during his career, and among the tag teams was The Blu Brothers, aka Ronald and Donald Harris. The twins had two stints with WWE, with the first one ending abruptly in 1995.

During this week's episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell revealed that Ronald Harris left WWE after being unsatisfied with how much he was paid to compete at WrestleMania 11.

The tag team lost to Lex Luger & The British Bulldog (The Allied Powers) at the Show of Shows, and Ron Harris walked out of the company shortly after the match. The Harris brothers ended up quitting WWE together, and Dutch Mantell wasn't informed about their decision, as he recalled below:

"One of them got mad over; I think Ron got mad over his WrestleMania payoff," revealed Dutch Mantell. "He was on the first match; I mean, that was when the business was tough, and everybody was closing up. WWE and WCW had taken over everything. So he just got up to TV one day and walked out. Didn't even tell me, and I asked Donny; I said, 'Where's Ronny?' He said, 'He quit.' What? Yeah, he quit; he is not coming back. And then, Donny quit, so I'm sitting there by myself." [21:11 - 21:53]

Dutch Mantell on how he became the manager of The Blu Brothers

Dutch Mantell has always been vocal about his creative suggestions backstage in WWE and pitched the idea of managing the Harris brothers to J.J. Dillon.

WWE officials liked the sound of the angle, and Dutch said it didn't take long for him to get confirmation about his new role. Unlike other talents who waited for a creative direction from the writers, Mantell took matters into his own hands and got himself a spot on TV:

"So I called up one day, and they put JJ on, and I said, 'Hey, I've got an idea for you.' And he said what. You've got the Blu Brothers coming in, Ron and Don Harris. Well, let me manage them," revealed Dutch. "He said, 'That ain't a bad idea.'"

He continued to elaborate on the situation:

"He calls me back in 30 mins and gives me a start date. I said, 'Hell if I didn't know now, I'd have pitched this; instead of having them to figure out things for me to do, I'd just gave it to them.'" [20:44 - 21:10]

