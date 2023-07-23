Dutch Mantell says WWE needs to "take their time" to push 33-year-old superstar (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell thinks WWE needs to take a steady approach to push Grayson Waller and not force-fit him into major storylines right off the bat.

Waller has arguably been the best NXT call-up in recent months. Since being drafted to SmackDown in the 2023 Draft, the 33-year-old has hosted several memorable episodes of his talk show, The Grayson Waller Effect. From Logan Paul to AJ Styles to Edge and more, several top stars have graced his show.

Grayson Waller was also involved in a confrontation with John Cena at MITB 2023 and made his main roster ring debut against the Rated-R Superstar. All of this hints at WWE viewing Waller as a major prospect for the future.

On Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell confessed to not having enjoyed most of Grayson Waller's segments on TV. He also advised the global juggernaut to adopt a patient approach to push the Australian star on SmackDown.

"I haven't enjoyed much of his (Grayson Waller) in-ring segments. They were okay, but I think they were trying a bit too hard with him. I think they've gotta take their time with him. I have been preaching patience all this time. Take your time," said Dutch Mantell. [2:50 - 3:10]

Check out the full video below:

Dutch Mantell on what could hold Grayson Waller back from succeeding in WWE

Speaking on a previous edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell explained that the one thing which could stop Waller from becoming a main eventer was his look.

Mantell feels the 33-year-old had a generic look and that WWE already had a few stars like US Champion Austin Theory, who boasted of a similar appearance.

"The only thing that's gonna hold him (Grayson Waller) down is that there are almost 3-4 guys with the same look. You got Grayson Waller, then you got this kid here, and they got two more. Austin Theory. And they all have got the same similar look," said Dutch Mantell.

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle

pic.twitter.com/ytALeLrFFE If Grayson Waller is the guy to get The Rock back to WWE this man deserves a award lol #SmackDown

It remains to be seen if WWE has anything in store for Grayson Waller at SummerSlam 2023, which is just two weeks away now.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars