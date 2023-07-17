Former manager reveals one thing that could hold down Grayson Waller from becoming a main eventer in WWE (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently pointed out how Grayson Waller didn't have a distinct look which could possibly result in him getting lost in the shuffle in WWE.

Waller has had a spectacular start to his main roster career so far. He has hosted big names like Logan Paul, AJ Styles, Edge, and more on The Grayson Waller Effect show. Apart from that, Grayson Waller's confrontation with John Cena at MITB 2023 and match against Rated-R Superstar on SmackDown spoke volumes about how highly the company views him as a future megastar.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell revealed one thing that could come in the way of Waller succeeding in WWE. The wrestling veteran believes the 33-year-old didn't have a standout look and that there were more names on the roster, like Austin Theory, who looked like him.

"The only thing that's gonna hold him (Grayson Waller) down is that there are almost 3-4 guys with the same look. You got Grayson Waller, then you got this kid here, and they got two more. Austin Theory. And they all have got the same similar look," said Dutch Mantell. [5:48 - 6:15]

Check out the full video below:

Grayson Waller on losing to Edge on WWE SmackDown

While he's come in massive praise for his match against Edge on the July 7th edition of SmackDown, Waller has claimed he wasn't 100% fit during the bout. On WWE's The Bump, Grayson Waller mentioned that he had broken his leg the last time he wrestled and, as such, was only 60% fit during the match with Edge.

"You talk about him [Edge] going out after not being in the ring for a few months, what about Grayson Waller? The last time I was in a ring, I broke my leg against Carmello Hayes, so this performance in the main event at Madison Square Garden I did barely two months after breaking my leg. So congratulations Edge, you beat 60% Grayson Waller. I'd love to see what you could do against 100% Grayson Waller because I can guarantee that Spear isn't enough," said Waller.

On the latest SmackDown, Grayson Waller lost the Unites States Title Invitational Fatal-Four way match against Santos Escobar, AJ Styles, and Butch. Escobar went on to win the fatal four-way match by pinning Waller.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here