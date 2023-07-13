33-year-old WWE Superstar claims he wasn't 100% when he was defeated on SmackDown

Grayson Waller made his in-ring debut on the WWE main roster last week, in a defeat to 11-time world champion Edge on SmackDown.

The 33-year-old has featured prominently on television since being called up to the blue brand from NXT during the 2023 Draft. He has had stars such as AJ Styles, Logan Paul, and Charlotte Flair on his talk show 'The Grayson Waller Effect' and was even involved in an in-ring segment with John Cena at Money in The Bank in London.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Waller claimed he wasn't 100% when he faced off against the Rated-R Superstar in Madison Square Garden. The Australian hinted that if he were 100%, then he would have come out on top against the Hall of Famer. After a close-fought match, Edge defeated Waller after hitting him with a Spear.

"You talk about him [Edge] going out after not being in the ring for a few months, what about Grayson Waller? The last time I was in a ring, I broke my leg against Carmello Hayes, so this performance in the main event at Madison Square Garden I did barely two months after breaking my leg. So congratulations Edge, you beat 60% Grayson Waller. I'd love to see what you could do against 100% Grayson Waller because I can guarantee that Spear isn't enough," said Waller. [From 24:50 to 25:20]

Grayson Waller has reportedly impressed WWE Officials since arriving on the main roster

Grayson Waller was one of the most prominent stars on NXT during his time on the former black-and-gold brand, so it is no surprise that the 33-year-old has not been short on television since being drafted to SmackDown.

According to multiple sources, Waller has impressed the company's higher-ups with his recent performances.

The Wrestling Blog @WrestlingBlog_ Grayson Waller received a very positive reaction backstage after his match against edge Grayson Waller received a very positive reaction backstage after his match against edge

Not many superstars get to make their debut match against a WWE Hall of Famer like Edge. The future looks bright for Grayson, wrestling fans can expect to see him featured prominently on SmackDown in the coming months.

