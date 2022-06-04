Dutch Mantell shares what AEW does better than WWE (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell believes AEW offers more unique angles than WWE. The legendary manager gave his honest take while reviewing the latest SmackDown and Rampage episodes on Sportskeeda Wrestling.

After reviewing this week's Rampage and SmackDown, Mantell felt WWE's main issue was the company's reliance on a few notable names. Both of their flagship shows often feature the same talents every week.

While he was not a fan of WWE's approach. Dutch Mantell praised Tony Khan's team for being unpredictable with their booking. Here's what Mantell had to say during his review on Smack Talk:

"They have the same people on week after week, and that is the success of AEW. They don't have the same people week after week after week. And that's what I like about them because you don't know what you're going to get." [33:50 - 34:10]

Dutch Mantell also provided a quick lowdown on how WWE structures its SmackDown cards. He quipped about the promotion's typical pattern and mentioned a few superstars who've recently received TV time, including Shanky. However, he did like Madcap Moss' segment with Corbin.

"With SmackDown, you literally sit down and say, 'Okay, let's start with New Day, then let's go to the Lotharios.' You know Shanky is going to be in there. The best part of the show, in my view, that I enjoyed the most was Madcap and Corbin. I kind of liked that; at least they did something." [34:11 - 34:40]

Story continues below ad

You can check out the full episode of SmackTalk below:

What happened on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown?

This week's show kicked off with New Day and Drew McIntyre cutting babyface promos before the interference of Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch. The Brawling Brutes got their in-ring proceedings underway with a six-man tag team match against the babyfaces.

Jinder Mahal returned to the winner's column this week, but Shanky again grabbed all the headlines with his amusing ringside moves. WWE has also unveiled a new #1 contender for Ronda Rousey's SmackDown Women's Championship.

Story continues below ad

Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin were involved in one of the best segments of the evening, which led to a massive announcement for Hell in a Cell.

The Usos closed out the show by defending their undisputed tag team championship against Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura. You can check out all the results and highlights of SmackDown right here.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a credit to SportsKeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Former WWE star Steve Maclin learns who his Wrestling Showcase opponent is live on the air here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far